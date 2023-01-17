More than three months after entering the hospital to give birth and leaving with her amputated hand, the cashier More than three months after being admitted to a private hospital to have a baby and leaving her with her hand and left amputees, the supervisor supermarket checkout, Gleice Kelly Gomes Silva, 24, is now asking for answers about what happened.

She and her family allege that the Women’s Hospital in Jacarepaguá has not given any explanation to this day.

The case was registered with the authorities as a negligent bodily injury motivated by lack of experience. The Legal Medical Institute conducted an examination of the young woman.

The woman says that she was slow to file the complaint because she still depended on her health to follow up on the case, but she also feared reprisals. She had to go back to the hospital for curettage.

The patient was 39 weeks pregnant with what would become her third child when she entered the hospital on October 9, 2022. The baby was born the following day by normal delivery and weighed 3 kilos.

The young woman had a normal delivery.

Immediately she hemorrhaged. Her relatives say the doctors decided to put an IV through her hand. The victim says that she felt severe pain in her hand and her arm turned red and swollen, so her health condition worsened.

The medical team transferred her to another unit in São Gonçalo, where she had made herself available for treatment, and it was there that she received the news that her left hand and arm would be amputated.

The doctors claimed that after the delivery she had bleeding in the uterus, so they did procedures and placed the IV.

“I passed out and when I woke up I saw that the treatment was making me uncomfortable but I didn’t realize my hand was swollen. I just felt it was sore. I was in the delivery room and I passed out again. The first procedure didn’t work and they had to do a new maneuver. Later I remember that I got up in the pre-delivery room because I needed intensive care and it was not available,” the woman said.

GDA OR GLOBE