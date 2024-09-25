Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 09/25/2024 – 13:51

Patrícia Veloso is starting to reap the financial rewards of becoming a meme. Magazine Luiza confirmed on the morning of Wednesday, the 19th, that she will star in a new advertising campaign for the retailer. A primary school teacher, Veloso became famous on the internet with a segment in which she appears in the documentary “Para Sempre Paquitas”, released on September 16th by Globoplay.

“At Magalu, we are always attentive to the topics that are generating the most conversations on social media and it is always a challenge to creatively place the brand as part of these conversations, without seeming forced,” said Magalu’s Influence Marketing Manager, Luiz Carlos Lima André.

“In the case of this action with Patrícia (the girl who went viral in the Xou da Xuxa meme), our intention was to take advantage of the situation to promote our ‘Faz um 21’ campaign,” explains André. “Faz um 21” is a Magazine Luiza promotion that allows you to pay for purchases made on the website, app and store in up to 21 installments with the Luiza Card or Magalu Card.

The fee paid to Patrícia Veloso was not disclosed.

Remember the meme

Node video that became a memerecorded in 1988, little Patricia, then nine years old, gives a statement to a reporter after not being able to enter the recordings of Xou da Xuxa: “I got here at 3 in the morning. This can’t happen. They let the guy in and the children stayed. What Xou da Xuxa is this?”

The video drew attention due to the girl’s eloquence at such a young age. Since then, Patricia Veloso has gained thousands of fans. She already has 93 thousand followers on her Instagram, was invited to the VIP area at Rock in Rio, met Xuxa, participated in the Domingão do Huck program and is now launching her first advertising campaign.