Rapallo – It will be carried out next Wednesday at the San Paolo hospital in Savona, the autopsy on the body of Paola Arata, the 68-year-old woman who died last November 14th on the Costa Smeralda cruise ship. Immediately after the examination, the woman’s coffin will be made available to her family who will organize her funeral.

An autopsy on the woman’s body will take place establish the origin of the illness that struck her and clarify whether there could be a connection with the numerous cases of gastrointestinal discomfort that were recorded on board, an illness also reported by the woman before her death.

On board the Costa Smeralda, at least since the beginning of November, cases of gastroenteritis were known. This is demonstrated by the fact that each traveler was given a document, signed by Commander Paolo Benini, with precise indications on the behavior to be followed to avoid the spread of infections. “As part of our health safety procedures – we read in the letter – we would like to inform you that some cases of gastrointestinal diseases have recently been recorded on board”. Below it is specified that “all precautionary measures for containment have been implemented, as recommended by the health authorities”.

Paola Arata embarked last November 11th at the port of Savona for a cruise in the Western Mediterranean. On November 12th the ship reached the port of Marseille, while on the 13th it docked in Barcelona. But already close to arriving at the Spanish port, the woman had complained of some discomfort. They were intestinal problems, as the investigators found. A few hours later, while the ship was already sailing between Barcelona and Palma, the woman’s condition worsened. The on-board emergency service with the doctor then intervened in her cabin, but there was nothing that could be done for the woman: Paola Arata would die shortly after. The 68-year-old woman was well known in Tigullio. She lived in Rapallo near her brother, she had not married and had no children. For a lifetime, however, she worked as a bank employee in Sestri Levante. A great lover of travel and excursions, it was not the first time that Paola Arata went on a cruise.