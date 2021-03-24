A WOMAN has been rescued by the Local Police in Valencia city after being locked inside her home by her husband for four months.

Officers required the assistance of the fire brigade to enter the flat through the balcony with a crane, as the front door was impossible to breach due to being covered in locks.

The victim had reportedly phoned her sister in London for help, who in turn called the 112 emergency helpline in Spain.

Upon being rescued, the woman informed the authorities that her husband had recently punched her three times and threatened to kill her.

She added that she had traveled to Valencia four months ago from her native Pakistan with her partner, who kept her locked indoors when he went out and only allowed her to leave the house with him.

The victim was taken to hospital for a check-up before being admitted to the Centro Mujer for victims of domestic violence, while an order went out for the man’s arrest.

Victims of mistreatment are encouraged to telephone 016, open 24 hours a day with multiple language options and it does not register on the phone bill.

