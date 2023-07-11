Home page World

Romina Kunze

Severe turbulence can happen during a flight. The fact that it rattles as soon as you check in is a rarity, but this happened in Mexico.

Mexico City – First the long queue to check in and check in, then the Security check, during which it is not uncommon for the laboriously packed hand luggage to be completely turned inside out again becomes. And finally the mostly lengthy boarding. The airport procedure can sometimes get on the nerves of travelers, everything rarely always runs smoothly.

Meanwhile, a passenger from Mexico seems to have particularly weak nerves. However, she only went up in the air in a figurative sense, she didn’t even make it to the security check, let alone on the plane. A nasty surprise awaited them at the airline’s check-in counter. A cell phone video that is currently circulating on social networks shows how the lady expresses her displeasure.

Problems at the airport: woman reacts angrily – and dismantles the check-in counter

When the video of a probably uninvolved passenger starts, the woman’s mind (56) seems to be heated up. The clip shows her climbing onto the luggage scales at the check-in counter at Mexico City Airport while speaking loudly and gesticulating wildly to a person in Spanish and assaulting the staff’s equipment.

First a scanning device flies, then the angry passenger reaches over the counter and grabs a computer screen to smash it to the ground. But that’s not all: After she couldn’t find anything on the desk to vent her anger on, she quickly walked to the next counter and cleared away all the items there. Then she climbs back over the luggage rack and lets the security staff take her away, but not without shouting wild words at the airline staff.

System error or flight not paid for? Woman is denied transport – and freaks out

The cell phone video does not reveal which airline is involved in the dispute. Also unclear is the reason for the freak out. However, several media reports that the lady was planning to fly with Volaris, a Mexican low-cost airline, on Tuesday (July 4). According to the Spanish-language news portal infobae a Volaris employee informed the passenger that her reservation was not in the system. In other words, that there is no seat waiting for you on the plane. However, since she did not book the flight directly with the airline, she had to contact her respective travel agency to solve the problem.

As the New York Post reported that the problems were related to paying for the plane ticket. “The passenger reacted furiously when she was told that the balance of the carriage was due,” the US newspaper quoted an airline spokesman as saying. The situation then apparently escalated. “If you don’t want to, don’t give me my money back,” the woman is said to have said. And: “Don’t give it back to me, but these broken things pay for it!”

Airport freak out amuses the network and meets with understanding: “You can understand in places”

Reactions on the internet were not long in coming. For some, the video was simply amusing, while others could relate to the emotional outburst. “I do not have the context,” writes one user in Spanish, but a lot has to go wrong for a passenger to get to such a point, he judges. Others suspected – probably based on their own negative experiences – that the airline made a mistake.

“Don’t give me my money back, but these broken things will pay for it!” an angry passenger reportedly yelled at Mexico City’s airport before dismantling an airline check-in counter. (Screenshot) © Screenshot/Twitter/MrElDiablo8

And in this country, too, some commented on the video. “You can understand that in places,” writes one user dryly. “Guess that’ll end up on the ‘No Fly’ list,” speculates another about the possible consequences of the freak out. According to media reports, the company has in any case filed a complaint. On the way out, the lady was taken into custody.

Curiously, a passenger and the check-in staff have recently had an argument at Mexico City Airport, but from a different airline, as from a YouTube video of the New York Post emerges. Trouble at the airport is not uncommon elsewhere either: recently, a passenger was denied boarding despite having a valid ticket. The anticipation of the holiday was probably a bit too big; the Man was too drunk to be promoted.

In another curious case, 19 passengers made it on board, but ultimately they were not allowed to fly. Ground: the machine was too heavy. (rku)