Found with her throat cut in the garage: now it's a manhunt. The woman's life is not in danger

A near tragedy in Bolzano, where the police are currently looking for the perpetrator violent attack on Waltraud Kranebitter Auer, a 61-year-old physiotherapist very well known in the city, found with the a cut throat and a cerebral effusion in the garage of the apartment building where he lives, in via Cavour. The door to his apartment was wide open; the grandchildren were sleeping inside. NoThe motive and perpetrator of the attempted murder are not known. The woman was found unconscious by a neighbor: she is in very serious condition but not life-threatening. It would have been a real ambush: according to initial information, the victim would have been lured into the garage, deactivating his electricity meter.