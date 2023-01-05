Drama in Arcevia, a 30-year-old woman found lifeless at home: an autopsy was ordered on the body

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on Tuesday 3 January in the province of Ancona. A woman of alone 30 yearswho was there to spend the Christmas holidays with her family, was found dead in her home.

The investigators decided to to investigate on what happened and therefore also to dispose of the autopsy on the body. Only this examination will give further confirmation of what happened.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Tuesday 3 January. Precisely in the small town of Arcevialocated in the province of Ancona.

In reality, the girl was originally from Piticchio, but she had moved to Bologna for some time now, because she had found work as a nurse. She had come home during the holidays to spend time with her family.

It was the latter who asked the intervention of the firefighters. They couldn’t get through to her and broke right away worry and they asked the firefighters to go and check.

However, it was only after the men entered the dwelling that a sad reality. The young woman was on the ground now lifeless.

The hypothesis on the death of the 30-year-old woman found in her home

The doctor also intervened on the spot, but unfortunately, he had no choice but to ascertain his own death. The untimely death of him happened several hours earlier the discovery of the body.

Upon initial inspection, they found no abnormal marks on the body. However, from what it reports The Rest of the Pugthe death could have been caused by a drug mixwhich the officers found inside the house.

The prosecutor in charge of this case has currently chosen to dispose the autopsy as usual in these cases. Only the exam will give further answers about this sudden and untimely disappearance. There will be more updates on what happened.