Woman found dead on the Fiumicino coast: it’s yellow on her identity

It is still yellow around the dead body from the woman found dead on May 1st on shoreline from the beach Of Darkstep, north coast of Fiumicino about thirty kilometers from the capital. The presence of the body was reported shortly before eight in the morning by a passerby, who phoned the Unique Number for Emergencies, which in turn activated the operations room of the Captaincy of Civitavecchia. The soldiers of the Port Authority of Rome and the 118 health workers intervened on the spot.

According to initial information, the woman would have signs of swelling on her face and the investigators therefore do not exclude that she may have been beaten. Furthermore, the body would not show signs attributable to a long stay in the water; however, the coroner will ascertain the cause of death with an autopsy.

According to what has been learned, no documents were found on the woman’s possession to be able to trace her personal details, and the Captaincy is carrying out a reconnaissance by sea to look for any personal effects. The nationality of the victim appears to be Caucasian, and the age between 40 and 45 years. The woman was wearing a blouse, leggings and a windbreaker.

