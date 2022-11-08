Pythonidae family snake, the python as it is popularly called, is a large snake that has no venom and is known to kill its prey by constriction; that is, squeezing, squeezing. Native to Africa and Asia, the python is not found naturally in Brazil, although snakes from the same family are, such as the boa and the anaconda. However, some individuals of this species are bred in captivity.

Recently, local newspapers in Indonesia reported that a woman, until then missing, was found dead inside a python. The snake measured almost 7 meters in length and was found in a rubber plantation.

On October 23, Jahrah, a 54-year-old woman disappeared in Jambi province on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Her family reported her disappearance to the relevant authorities on the evening of the same day when she got dark and Jahrah did not return home. The search began soon after, but the woman was not found by the team, which included her husband, only a few pieces of clothing, her work tools and her sandals that were left along the way.

The next day (24), in the morning, residents saw a huge snake near the place where Jahrah’s belongings were found. Suspecting a bulge in the animal’s abdomen, local people chased, killed the snake and then opened the snake’s body. When opened, there was a corpse inside that was soon identified as the body of the woman who disappeared the night before, according to a statement made by local police chief AKP S Harefa and reported by CNN Indonesia.

Indonesia is home to several species of python, most notably the green-type (Morelia viridis), amethyst (Morelia amethistina), Sumatran short-tailed (Python curtus) and reticulated pythons (Mayopython reticulatus), considered the largest species of snake. of the world.

Although the species that killed the 54-year-old woman in Indonesia has not been identified, it is believed to be the reticulated type, because of her physical characteristics, such as her size. The reticulated python can measure up to 8.7 meters in length and weigh up to 145 kilograms. The hallmark of its attack is to suffocate the victim to death – it is assumed that the snake that killed Jahrah, bit her and then suffocated her, ending up swallowing her in one fell swoop.

As Mary-Ruth Low, a former conservation and research officer for the Mandai Wildlife Group, said, the python kills slowly. Furthermore, “In essence, they [pítons] can reach the size of their prey.”

attacks

It is undeniable that news like this is surprising and frightening. However, although the incidence of pythons in Indonesia is high, attacks are relatively rare. This is because the reticulated python occasionally attacks and devours humans; there are a number of factors involved, such as climate change, the destruction of their natural habitat and others.

Thus, there are records of attacks by pythons also in Indonesia in 2017 and 2018, which is considered alarming. In 2018, the attack similar to the one in 2022 involved a woman who was killed and swallowed by an animal of the same species. The reticulated python made international headlines at the time.

However, experts say that humans are not easy prey for these snakes. First, because the animal needs to be very big and have enough strength to be able to knock down an adult person; second that due to the width of the shoulders, there is some difficulty in swallowing a human being.

In any case, most fully grown reticulated pythons have a diet that does not include people; however, when they feel attacked, they attack back, which can be fatal.