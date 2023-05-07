The body of a woman, with signs of sexual violence and hanging, was found inside the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima, this Saturday (6). The victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

According to the Federal Police, she was located in an area close to the place where the bodies of eight miners were found, last Tuesday (2). The woman’s body has already been removed to Boa Vista, where it will undergo examinations and expertise by the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

With this one more victim, the death toll in less than a week in the region reaches 14. Four miners were killed in confrontation with police forces, on Sunday (30), and[https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/direitos-humanos/noticia/2023-04/um-indigena-e-morto-e-dois-sao-feridos-em-ataque-na-terra-yanomami” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>um indígena foi assassinado e outros dois feridos, no último sábado (29), desta vez na região de Uxiú, onde há forte presença de atividade de garimpo ilegal.

A onda de violência chegou a levar uma comitiva do governo federal, no início da semana, para Roraima. As ministras Nísia Trindade (Saúde), Marina Silva (Meio Ambiente e Mudança do Clima) e Sônia Guajajara (Povos Indígenas) foram ao estado anunciar medidas para intensificar as ações para a retirada de garimpeiros e atendimento de saúde às comunidades indígenas.

Um dos anúncios foi a ampliação em mais 220 agentes da Força Nacional de Segurança no território Yanomami. Segundo o Ministério da Justiça e Segurança Pública, eles vão auxiliar na desintrusão de garimpeiros ilegais da área.