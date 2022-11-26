Angelo Bellanova’s lawyer explained to Fanpage.it what reasons would have prompted him to hide his mother’s body

New details emerge on the episode that took place in the afternoon of last November 22 in Ceglie Massapica, in the Province of Brindisi. The lawyer of Angelo Bellanova explained to Fanpage.it journalists the reasons that would have prompted the 55-year-old to hide the lifeless body of his mother Maria Prudenza in the freezer of the family farmhouse where they both lived.

When it was just past lunchtime last Tuesday 22 November, the Carabinieri of Ceglie Massapicaa small town in the Brindisi hinterland, have made a disconcerting discovery.

Within a freezer of a local country farmhouse, they found the lifeless body of a woman, Maria Prudenza Bellanova, an 82-year-old pensioner.

To direct them in the investigation had been i social services who had been assisting the woman and her son for some time and who for weeks they could not enter the housebecause rejected by the same man.

Angelo Bellanova, 55-year-old son of the victimwas transported to the Carabinieri barracks in Ceglie, where the following night he confessed that he himself hid the mother’s body in the freezer.

The prosecutor has opened an investigation an autopsy was ordered on the case and should be carried out today. The autoptic examination will serve to establish the causes of the death and the date of the same.

The motivations of Angelo Bellanova

In the meantime he spoke, joined by journalists from Fanpage.itthe lawyer Aldo Gianfredalegal defender of Angelo Bellanova.

The latter reported what his client told him. The 55-year-old allegedly said he found his mother dead. By then he would have it washed and dressedto then watch over his body for a day and a night.

Only later, reports the lawyer, would he have decided to put the body inside the freezer.

He was afraid of facing the stress of the funeral and the judgment of relatives, because they might have accused him of having badly looked after Mrs. Maria. He therefore thought of locking the body in the freezer in the hope of postponing the moment of confrontation with the family. He was afraid of their judgment.

The lawyer then concluded by explaining that only after the results of the autopsy will he proceed to draw up what will be the defensive strategy in the process that will take place in the coming months.