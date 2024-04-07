Tijuana, Baja California.- One woman was found dead and with traces of violence inside an apartment in Playas de Tijuana, Baja California.

The discovery was recorded around 11:00 a.m. this Sunday in an apartment located on Nieve Street, heading to the main access to the boardwalk.

According to unofficial versions, vThe victim's neighbors heard strange banging noises at night. After not seeing her in the morning, they entered her apartment and found her lifeless.

Elements of the Municipal Police went to the site and confirmed the discovery, for which they requested the presence of investigators from the Baja California Prosecutor's Office.

Elements of the National Guard guard the site while experts from the Prosecutor's Office were in charge of carrying out the expertise at the crime scene.

Were found several traces of blows on the woman's bodywhich indicates a possible feminicide.

So far the identity of the victim has not been released. The body will be transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) where the legal autopsy will be performed.