With signs of sexual violence and hanging, she was near the place where eight bodies were located days ago. With this one more victim, the number of deaths in less than a week in the region reaches 14. The body of a woman, with signs of sexual violence and hanging, was found inside the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima, this Saturday (6/06). 05).

According to the Federal Police, it was located in an area close to the place where the bodies of eight miners were found last Tuesday.

The woman’s body, seen during an overflight by a National Force helicopter, was taken to Boa Vista, where it undergoes examinations and expertise by the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

With this one more victim, the death toll in less than a week in the region reaches 14. Four miners were killed in a confrontation with police forces last Sunday, and an indigenous person was killed and two others were injured the day before, this time in the Uxiú region, where there is a strong presence of illegal mining activity.

Federal delegation visited Roraima

The wave of violence affecting the area led a delegation from the federal government to travel to Roraima earlier this week. Ministers Nísia Trindade (Health), Marina Silva (Environment and Climate Change) and Sônia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples) went to the state to announce measures to intensify actions for the removal of miners and health care for indigenous communities.

One of the announcements was the expansion by another 220 agents of the National Security Force in the Yanomami territory. According to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, they will help to remove illegal miners from the area.

md (EBC, ots)