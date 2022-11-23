To find the body of Mrs. Maria Prudenza Bellanova, the Carabinieri of Ceglie Massapica, alerted by social workers

A very unpleasant story came to light yesterday afternoon in Ceglie Massapica, in the province of Brindisi. The body of Maria Prudence Bellanova, an 82-year-old pensioner, was found inside a freezer on a farm belonging to her family. During the night, the 55-year-old son allegedly confessed his responsibilities in this regard.

A thorny affair that around 15:00 yesterday afternoon shook the whole community of Ceglie Massapicaa small town in the Apulian hinterland of Brindisi.

The authorities, the Carabinieri of the Ceglie company, assisted by those of San Vito dei Normanni, have found the body of a 82-year-old local womancurled up inside a freezer inside a farmhouse.

To warn them, one cooperative who was in charge of supporting the lady and her 55-year-old son who lived with her, after the same operators they were unable to enter the house, because they were rejected at the entrance by the same man.

The military has taken the 55-year-old man and they took him to the barracks. While the Fire Brigade transported the lady’s body to the morgue of the Francavilla Fontana cemetery, where it will be kept pending developments in the investigation.

In the coming days, in fact, an autopsy examination will certainly be arranged and carried out, to shed light on both the cause of death of the woman, both on the date of his disappearance.

The confession of the son of Maria Prudenza Bellanova

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Brindisi obviously has opened an investigation on the case and, in this sense, a turning point has come, even if not definitive, last night.

As mentioned, Angelo Bellanovason of Signora Maria Prudenza Bellanova, was taken to the barracks by the Carabinieri of Ceglie, who subjected him to a first interrogation in yesterday evening.

The man would confessed that he was the one who closed it in the freezer since, as he declared, he didn’t want to bury her.

The Prosecutor’s Office did not comment on the causes of death and did not rule out that it may have been one natural death. An initial inspection carried out by the coroner in charge did not provide relevant data, but important news could arrive in the coming days.

They will follow updates about this tragic event.