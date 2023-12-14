The 35-year-old son of Fiorenza Rancilio is in custody for the voluntary murder of his mother: he is hospitalized at the Milan Polyclinic

Shocked in Milan by the death of Fiorenza Rancilio, a well-known 73-year-old real estate developer. Yesterday morning her body was found lifeless and with a deep wound to the head, in the dining room of her apartment in the center of Milan. In her house there was also her 35-year-old son, Guido Pozzolini Gobbi Rancilio, in a clear state of shock. Now he is accused of voluntary manslaughter.

It has every appearance of being another feminicide, what happened yesterday in Milaninside an apartment located on the ninth floor of a building in Via Crocefisso, in the center of the city.

The one who raised the alarm would have been there housekeeper of the house, who upon entering the house found the body of the elderly landlady, lying on the ground and half covered with towels.

They immediately intervened on site Carabinieriwhich they found in another room of the apartment son of the 73 year old, Guido Pozzolini Gobbi Rancilio.

The 35-year-old was in an obvious state of shock, so much so that he could barely speak. It turned out later that he had hired some psychotropic drugs. He was subsequently transported to the psychiatry department of the Milan Polyclinic.

According to what emerged, the person who killed the woman was a man fatal blow to the headinflicted with a blunt object that investigators are trying to locate inside.

The Prosecutor's Office has obviously opened a file investigation and entered Pozzolini Gobbi Rancilio in the register of suspects. At the moment, in fact, he is the only suspect for the crime voluntary homicide.

It emerged that the 35-year-old had been suffering from for some time psychiatric pathologiesfor which he had been hospitalized on several occasions.

Who was Fiorenza Rancilio

The name of Fiorenza Rancilio and her family is linked to world of real estate Lombard. Daughter of GervaseFiorenza was the sister of Augusto Rancilio, the young architect who in 1978, when he was only 26 years old, was kidnapped by the 'Ndrangheta.

After years in which the family received no news, in 1992 the boss Saverio Morabito he said it had been killed a few days after his capture, because he had tried to escape from his prison in San Giorgio sul Legnano.

In 1983, Gervaso and Fiorenza founded Rancilio the association Augusto Rancilio, in memory of his deceased son and brother.