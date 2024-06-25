A truly important turning point has arrived in the last few hours regarding the woman’s story 65 years old found lifeless at home. During the night the officers stopped the 17-year-old nephew, who was the first to ask for the officers to intervene in their home.

From his story, the police and also the prosecutor who is dealing with the case would therefore have found some inconsistencies. Consequently, after summoning him to the police station, he admitted the truth and confessed to the crime.

He was called Maria Teresa Flores Chaves she was 65 years old and worked as a nurse in two different facilities located in the Careggi area. Around 5 a.m. on Monday, June 24, the boy has alerted the officers, saying that once he returned he had found a thief in the house and that he would have had one with him fight. In fact she had several swellings on her face.

Once the police arrived at the house, they also found the woman now lifeless. The hypothesis was the very one she had lost her life for strangulation. Once the boy had been transported to hospital and the case investigations had started, the officers would have found inconsistencies in his story. Like for example the lack of signs of infringements at the door of the house.

The turning point in the 65-year-old’s crime and the arrest of her nephew

For this reason, from what the local newspaper writes The nation, they would then summon him to the police station. Once here, listened to by the prosecutor and with the presence of a psychologist, the 17 year old would have admitted his grandmother’s crime.

At the moment however, there are still many aspects to be clarified such as the motive that would push him to do something like this.

Maria Teresa Flores Chaves had a company musician, who is out for his concerts in this period. The news of her heartbreaking passing has cast pain and despair into the hearts of those who knew her. For this reason, many of her have called her relatives to offer them condolences and to show their closeness, in this moment of mourning and sadness.