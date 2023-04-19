Tragedy in Naples, Rosa Gigante killed at home, perhaps due to a dispute between neighbors: she is the mother of Donato De Caprio, the famous butcher on social media

A truly heartbreaking crime is the one that took place yesterday, Tuesday 18 April, in the Pianura area. To lose your life Giant Rosea 72-year-old woman and mother of the famous tiktoker Donato De Caprio, known on social networks precisely for his sandwiches.

In these hours many have arrived at the place where the facts have taken place and are trying to understand what it is success. After an interrogation, the agents managed to stop a woman, who lives in the same apartment building.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in late morning of Tuesday 18th April. Precisely in a building located in via Nearby Sant’Anielloin the Pianura area, on the western outskirts of Naples.

Some inhabitants found the woman lifeless in her home and asked for the timely intervention of the agents. The latter immediately intervened and quickly realized that the situation was a lot serious.

The weapon likely used to commit the crime was a hammer and besides, on the body there were also obvious signs of burns. They were probably trying to conceal the corpse. The police have immediately started all the investigations of the case.

The son from what has emerged is a social media star. Donato DeCaprio he recently opened a delicatessen together with the entrepreneur Steven Basalari. Many love to watch videos of her sandwiches and her motto is: “With crumb or without!”

Rosa Gigante crime, a woman stopped

A possible twist on this heartbreaking case has emerged in the last few hours. The agents questioned a 47-year-old femalewho lives in that same building and is now in state of detention.

The most accredited hypothesis is precisely that the crime took place for one dispute between condominiums. Consequently, the crime that will be contested is a crime aggravated by futile reasons, but the investigations are still ongoing.

The son immediately intervened in the mother’s house and was accompanied by the police. He had to leave his shop, which at the moment is also closed for mourning right away. There will be more updates on this story.