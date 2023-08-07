Genoa – The results of the toxicological tests will shed light on the death of the 53-year-old woman found lifeless last August 4 in an apartment in the Genoese district of Foce. The autopsy ruled out that it was a violent death. However, remains of food were found in the trachea: the hypothesis is that of illness or a possible overdose.

The deputy prosecutor Daniela Pischetola he had opened a file precisely to be able to carry out the investigations, given that, among other things, the 53-year-old’s partner would have had a precedent for ill-treatment of the woman. A difficult and often violent relationship between the two, as several neighbors told the investigators of the Flying Squad, also marked by the abuse of alcohol and drugs. It was the victim’s companion who called the police and, upon waking up, found the woman dead.