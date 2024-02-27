Tragedy in Bovolenta, 41-year-old woman found dead at home: her husband appears to be on the run

A new heartbreaking episode emerged late this morning, Tuesday 27 February, in the small town of Bovolenta. Unfortunately one 41 year old woman she was found lifeless in her home and the marks found on her body suggest that she died due to several blows.

The officers investigating the case are trying to trace the Husband, a 39-year-old local man, who appears to be untraceable. In the meantime they are also carrying out all the necessary investigations in the apartment where the mother, who left behind, lived daughter just 12 years old.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred late in the morning today, Tuesday 27 February. Precisely in the house located in the municipality of Bovolenta, not far from the Carabinieri barracks, in the province of Padua. The woman, called Sara Buratin she was found lifeless by her mother, who went to check because she hadn't responded to her for several hours.

When the lady found her, she immediately asked for medical intervention, but once they arrived, they were unable to do anything to save her. They had no choice but to note his death. From an initial examination of the body, they found signs that appear to be compatible with stab wounds. For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of the police.

41-year-old woman found lifeless at home: husband's investigations and searches

CREDIT: DAVIDE BOGGIAN

The officers immediately thought of yet another crime in which the victim was a woman. As a result, they immediately set about traces of her husband39 year old local, who at the moment appears to be untraceable. He might even be on the run.

The military and also the medical examiner arrived at the place where the drama occurred Sergio Dini. They are currently carrying out all the necessary investigations. For now they have chosen not to formulate yet hypothesis about what happened. Sara Buratin was well known throughout the area and the news threw the entire community into despair. The mayor Anna Pittarellosaid about the incident: