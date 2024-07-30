Genoa – The Genoa prosecutor’s office investigates the Death of a 55-year-old woman found without clothes in the sea in Cogoleto. The body was noticed by some passers-by who alerted the rescue services. The Lavagna coastguard recovered the body yesterday evening. On the beach, the military found a backpack with personal effects: the woman was 55 years old and was from Cogoleto.

No signs of violence were found on the body but the public prosecutor on duty Daniela Pischetola has autopsy ordered to clarify the causes of death. Inside the backpack were found clothes and documents as well as a train ticket from Genoa to Cogoleto. Yesterday a 79-year-old man died while he was on the beach in Nervi. On Sunday an eighty-year-old man had a fatal illness while swimming in Chiavari. Lastly, last Wednesday, a 37-year-old man was found lifeless in Mulini di Crevari, between Voltri and Vesima. An autopsy has also been ordered in this case.