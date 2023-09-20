Woman burned to death in house, son arrested for voluntary homicide. She lived between alcohol and drugs

It had a macabre aspect like the discovery of corpse found charred the tragedy which took place on the evening of September 19th in San Michele Salentino, in the Brindisi area: Alberto Villani, 47 years old, was stopped by the police on charges of voluntary murder of his mother, Cosima D’Amato, 71.



READ ALSO: Brindisi, woman found charred in her home: suspicions about her son

A awakening from horror in the quiet town of about 6 thousand inhabitants that at dawn on September 20th when the terrifying news spread that a son had set his mother on fire. The reconstruction of the dynamics remains to be clarified of an event that would have occurred on the evening of around the 19th, when, probably following an argument, the man would have doused the elderly woman with flammable liquid in the kitchen of the house, in the Augelluzzi district. Family home in which Alberto Villani lived and in which he survived a fragile life of alcohol and drugs. The 47-year-old had been issued a ban on approaching his mother a few months earlier for mistreatment of his mother. But the woman, as a mother does with her child, often went to visit him in his home from which, this time, she did not emerge alive, finding an atrocious fate.

It was Alberto Villani himself, defended by the lawyer Bartolo Gagliani, who called the firefighters around midnight to put out the fire that started from the kitchen, the area where the mother’s charred body was found, up to other rooms in the house.

The man, who was listened to all night by the Nor carabinieri under the command of lieutenant Alberto Bruno of the San Vito dei Normanni company, led by captain Vito Sacchi, then fell ill and was transferred to the emergency room of the Francavilla hospital Fontana for some investigations. And it was precisely in the emergency room that the man, after the investigation started by the military coordinated by the prosecutor Alfredo Manca, was reached by the arrested for the voluntary murder of his mother Cosima.

Subscribe to the newsletter

