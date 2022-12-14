Woman found charred in car, suspect caught in France

Mohamed Gaaloul, the 29-year-old Tunisian under investigation for the murder of Alice Neri, was arrested in France, on the border with Switzerland. He is accused of having murdered the 32-year-old found charred in her car in Fossa di Concordia, in the Modena area, on 18 November last.

The carabinieri of Modena had identified him after a series of investigations supported by the vision of television cameras and numerous interrogations. He had gone abroad the day after the crime. Precisely for this reason, other people were also interviewed in the initial phase of the investigation, including her husband and a work colleague. But in recent days it had become clear that the main suspect was the wanted Tunisian.

The capture of the suspect

Mohamed Bedoui Gaaloul was captured this morning in Mulhouse, France, by the judicial police service of the local police station, with the support of the Strasbourg Research and Intervention Brigade.

The man was the recipient of a European arrest warrant issued on November 30 by the Gip of the Court of Modena, at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The suspect, explains a note from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, was wanted in Europe through the fruitful collaboration with Eurojust, whose contribution “was indispensable for the purposes of judicial and police cooperation, ensured through the International Police Cooperation Service with France, Switzerland, Greece, Germany and the Netherlands”.

Today’s intervention “follows the intense investigations directed and coordinated by this prosecutor’s office – the note continues – and delegated to the Carabinieri investigative unit of Modena, whose officers and agents of the judicial police, several times in recent days, duly authorized by the authorities, went to France and Germany to collaborate with the collateral police bodies to track down the fugitive”.