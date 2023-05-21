The video that captures a woman forced to step on a luggage scale at the airport so she can check her weight has gone viral on social media. The passenger, according to what was reconstructed, would have lied about her real physical condition. “It’s a tiny plane, so they told us they needed our weight to take off. Security reasons,” commented the user who posted the video on Tiktok, which in the meantime has racked up almost 2 million views.

“Why are people so mean?” commented one user. A boy explains instead that he experienced a similar episode: “Coming home from the Philippines and they weighed me… I’ve never been so embarrassed in my life”. Many supported the airline’s decision: “Why lie and risk all our lives, including his,” reads a comment. “They worry about weight limits on small planes for obvious stability reasons,” someone else added.

As early as 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration’s advisory announced that airlines may soon require overweight passengers to step on the scale — or provide their measurements — before boarding an airplane. The goal was to provide new data on the average weight of passengers, given the very high rates of obesity in the United States.

For a matter of privacy, it was also established that “the reading of the scale should remain hidden from public view”. However, the regulatory agency backed down a month later.