The bride forced her nine-year-old stepdaughter to wear slimming underwear for the wedding because of her excess weight. The post posted on Facebook drew the attention of Mirror journalists.

According to the material, the woman, whose name is not indicated, posted a publication on her social networks, where she asked subscribers if the child could wear corrective underwear. According to the heroine of the material, she needs to find clothes for the daughter of her future husband to celebrate the wedding. “She is a very big girl. I can’t find a dress of the right size anywhere. I found one cute outfit, but it is a little small for her. Do you think it is possible for her to wear shaping underwear to smooth out her fat folds? ” – she wrote.

Related materials Love and tulle This outfit drove away evil and attracted wealth: the history of the wedding dress

Netizens got angry with the bride and began to criticize her in the comments. “This is not normal, are you out of your mind? How can you force a child to wear this? ”,“ I can’t even imagine the consequences that could threaten a child because of this, ”“ I want to cry, ”the users said.

Earlier in April, a woman attended a wedding wearing a bride’s dress and angered netizens. The published photograph captures the guests of the wedding ceremony. The woman on the left is wearing a white lace maxi dress with short sleeves. Her image was complemented by jewelry on her arms and a small white bag on the shoulder. “This woman on the left is not a bride,” reads the description of the photograph.