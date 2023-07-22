Home page World

A 54-year-old woman fled from the police on Friday (July 21). The officers shoot to stop them. But that is by no means the end of the mission.

Obermaiselstein/Alberschwende – In the recent past, one or more bears repeatedly caused a stir among the Bavarian and Austrian authorities, but now they were engaged in a chase that went beyond the federal border. The Bavarian police wanted to check the woman with a Renault Zoe in the Oberallgäu village of Obermaiselstein near Oberstdorf because the driver was driving with a misappropriated car. But instead of showing her driver’s license and vehicle papers, she accelerated and drove away in the small car. The rapid escape went first to Balderschwang and then over the Riedberg Pass in the direction of Austria – followed by three Bavarian patrol cars.

The woman rushed into the Bregenzerwald in the Austrian state of Vorarlberg and, according to the police, overtook several cars “very risky, sometimes at a considerably excessive speed”. At Alberschwende, the woman ignored an Austrian patrol who tried to stop her. A Vorarlberg police officer shot the woman’s car, but she drove on.

After a wild chase in Austria, a woman drives towards the police officers

The attempt by the police to wedge the fugitive in her vehicle with the patrol car also failed; the amok driver pressed the gas pedal again. This time she drove towards the officers who were standing in the street. Then a German police officer shot in the front tire of the Renault. The car stopped and the woman was unharmed. She couldn’t drive any further, but she still didn’t give in: She locked herself in the car and began to take medication – which one is still unclear.

Again, the officers intervened rigorously and with the presence of mind, smashing the window to prevent the woman from overdosing. The 54-year-old then lashed out wildly, the police officers could only control her with pepper spray. The amok driver came to the state hospital in Feldkirch (Vorarlberg) by helicopter. A police officer was slightly injured on his finger, and a German and an Austrian police car were badly damaged.

