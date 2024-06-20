Indian woman finds dead mouse in bottle of chocolate syrup

In India, a woman bought a bottle of chocolate syrup and found a dead mouse inside. About it writes India Today.

Prami Sridar ordered a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup online to drizzle on her brownies. However, after she and her family started using it, they noticed small hairs in the thick liquid. To allay suspicions, Sridar removed the dispenser and poured the contents of the bottle into a disposable glass. A strange clot fell into the glass along with the syrup. When the woman washed it with water, she discovered that it was a mouse.

Sridar filmed the entire process and posted it on social media, stressing that the bottle was sealed before use. In addition, the woman urged subscribers to “keep your eyes open.” She also reported that several members of her family tried the syrup and experienced symptoms of poisoning.

The post received thousands of views, with many users commenting on the video, noting that such quality control is unacceptable. Hershey’s representatives also responded to Sridar’s post – they suggested that the woman contact them and tell them the serial number of the batch.

