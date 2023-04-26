A woman was freaked out when her “paranoid” friend found a spy camera hidden in the bathroom of her Airbnb home. Kennedy from Canada rented a house on Airbnb with 14 friends to celebrate the 30th birthday of one of them.

On the second day of stay, one of them felt uncomfortable and said she felt as if there were cameras in the house. As Kennedy tried to consider a “dramatic thought”, the friend grabbed a flashlight and went around the house to investigate.

+ Airbnb shows confidence with travel demand allaying recession fears

In the TikTok post, she continued: “He searched every shower, every picture frame, doorknob, everywhere in the house for a camera and found one in the bathroom. “One of the exits was facing directly to the shower”.

“First of all, the socket didn’t work, you couldn’t plug anything into it.”

Sharing a photo they took of the bathroom shot, Kennedy said: “You can see it up here, there’s nothing, it looks totally normal.

Kennedy said the “moral of the story” is to “always check your Airbnb for cameras” and “always listen to your super paranoid friends.”

Many people commented that the standard of the platform has deteriorated over the years. One commented: “For me, the moral of the story is that Airbnb has gone downhill and now the hotels look pretty good.”