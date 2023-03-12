Home page World

From: Momir Takac

The 100-year-old candy bar packaging looked similar to this Cadbury product. © IMAGO / UIG

A woman in England is renovating her bathroom and makes a startling discovery in the floor. As it turns out, a truly “historical” find.

Plymouth – When you renovate your apartment or house, surprising things often come to light. The finds can be obscure, like a giant Monopoly board under a rug, or creepy, like a child’s skeleton in a wooden box.

A woman in England has now made a discovery from the brand ‘extraordinary’ while renovating her 1930s home. When Plymouth’s Emma Young ripped out the floorboards of her upstairs bathroom, she found what initially appeared to be rubbish, the British tabloid reported Daily Mail. A couple from the USA also thought of rubbish when they found a bag from 1959 during renovation work. The packaging actually contained fries from McDonald’s.

Woman renovates house and finds almost 100-year-old candy bar packaging

Then she dusted it off and found a “nice purple cardboard sleeve” that read Cadbury’s Dairy Milk. Young wasn’t quite sure what she found there. She was familiar with Cadbury’s. It’s a confectionery company. So she turned to the company. There, the mother of two children learned that it was a chocolate bar that had been manufactured between 1930 and 1934.

Young was stunned. An almost 100-year-old candy bar slumbered in the floor of her house, or to be more precise, the empty packaging of the snack. “What really amazed me was his condition. It’s in such good condition and one side is immaculate – you wouldn’t believe it was almost 100 years old,” the 51-year-old told the British tabloid. The chocolate lover enthused that only one side had been nibbled on by mice.

Find impressed with history: almost 100-year-old chocolate bar cost six pence at the time

The woman suspects that the candy bar was eaten by a worker while the house was being built. “It’s more than packaging, it’s a bit of history,” Young said. “It has a high sentimental value. I think it might need to be framed and hung on the bathroom wall with the date it was found.’ Treasure discovered by craftsmen in a house in France.

The manufacturer Cadbury, which still exists today, was also enthusiastic about the find. “We were delighted to see the joy this piece of Cadbury history has brought! As the nation’s favorite chocolate brand, Cadbury has a rich heritage and has been part of British culture and heritage for almost 200 years,” said a spokesman. At that time the bar cost six pence. One was also steeped in history Mayan treasure unearthed in a farmhouse in Saxony-Anhalt became. (mt)