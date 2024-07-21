Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

The first hug in freedom: A few hours after her release, Sandra Hemme met her sister in a park. © Innocence Project

Sandra Hemme had to wait so long for this moment. After 43 years in prison, she is free again. She was in prison for a murder she did not commit.

Ohio – No woman in the United States has spent longer in prison unjustly. “The system has failed her at every opportunity,” a former lawyer told the news agency AP about Sandra Hemme. The now 64-year-old spent 43 years of her life behind bars. For the murder of a library employee, which in reality was probably committed by a police officer.

Evidence probably withheld in murder trial: Sandra Hemme wrongly convicted

Hemme’s lawyers accuse the court of withholding important evidence during the 1980 trial and ignoring contradictory statements by the police officer who has since died.

This was probably also because the then 20-year-old had not made a good impression when questioned. She suffered from psychological problems and was on medication. Hemme could not hold her head straight and, according to an investigation, gave “monosyllabic answers to leading questions.” She was in a “malleable mental state.”

Innocent woman released after 43 years in US prison – and immediately rushes to her family

“We are grateful that Mrs. Hemme is finally reunited with her family after 43 years,” says her legal team in InnocenceProjectJust hours after her release from Ohio’s Chillicothe Detention Center on Friday (July 19), she met her sister, daughter and granddaughter at a nearby park.

“You were still a infantwhen your mom sent me a photo of you. You looked just like your mom when you were little. And you still look like that,” quoted Town and Country Today Hemme’s first words to her granddaughter.

Hemme had previously visited her father, who is in hospital due to kidney failure and was only recently transferred to palliative care.

“She will need help”: Lawyers continue to advocate for Hemme

The fight for justice is not over after her release. “She will need help,” says lawyer Sean O’Brien. Hemme is not entitled to social assistance. In Germany, for example, Mafred Gednitzki received 368,700 euros in compensation for 13 years of innocent imprisonment.

The long prison sentence of 43 years – only men have spent longer behind bars in the US – is also due to crimes that Hemme committed in prison. In 1996, she was sentenced to ten years for attacking a prison employee with a razor blade. In 1984, she was sentenced to two years for threatening violence. Justice Minister Andrew Bailey therefore wanted to prevent Hemme’s release and fought in court to have the 64-year-old serve the additional twelve years. From her lawyers’ point of view, that would have been a “draconian result”. As we know, things turned out differently – and she was reunited with her family. (moe)