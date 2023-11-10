Home page World

From: Cefina Gomez

A woman in China was feeding a turtle by a river. Suddenly a scary creature approached. © Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA/Screenshot/Twitter.com

A woman in China gets a real shock when suddenly it’s not a turtle but a dinosaur-like creature that rises up.

Beijing – A video clip that recently appeared on Twitter is causing a stir. A woman kneeling on the bank of a river in China feeds turtles. Then she suddenly experiences an unpleasant surprise.

Woman in China feeds turtle and suddenly has to flee – huge animal appears and snaps

A mysterious creature suddenly emerges from the water and frightens the woman. The recording is causing confusion and some wild speculation online. Is it a dinosaur rising from the river in Beijing? A screenshot from the video was shared to provide clarity as to which creature it was. When you watch the clip, it at least seems understandable why the woman is so frightened. Viewers’ comments also reflect their reaction. The video leaves the Twitter community guessing.

Science fiction find or Komodo dragon? Experts are at a loss

Original speculation that the monster could have come to visit from the Stone Age or the science fiction classic Jurassic Park was quickly pushed to the background. Some experts came forward, according to a report from today.at to speak. They argued that it could be a Komodo dragon in the video. This scenario still leaves many questions unanswered.

While turtles decorate the cityscape of Beijing, Komodo dragons can only be found on individual Indonesian islands. And not actually native to a river in northwest China. What the mysterious creature is really all about and whether “Nessie from China” is material for a Hollywood film remains unclear for the time being.

Recently, a tourist made a great find in the middle of the desert: he discovered what is probably the oldest animal in the world. And researchers on Mallorca found a previously completely unknown worm creature. (cg)