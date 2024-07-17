Home page World

An incident in Italy has caused horror: a woman dies because her partner allegedly did not help her. He is now being investigated.

Barano – Marta Maria O. could have been saved, writes the Italian daily The RepublicAfter the 32-year-old Ukrainian woman fell from a two-meter-high cliff on the island of Ischia, she asked her partner for help via WhatsApp messages and phone calls. This was later shown by examinations of the cell phone.

“I fell. Help me, save me,” she wrote to him. Despite repeated calls for help, the man did not take any action to save his partner. The woman died “apparently in long agony,” the Italian daily continued.

After tragic death in Italy: Public prosecutor targets partner

On Sunday morning (July 14), Marta’s body was found on an embankment in the Vatoliere area of ​​Barano, a few meters from her home. Her partner had previously informed the authorities.

As the Italian daily newspaper reports, the Carabinieri of Ischia under the command of Captain Tiziano Laganà initially assumed that the death was possibly accidental. However, after the initial examination of the body, the forensic doctor is said to have determined that the injuries on the woman’s body could have been caused by both the fall and previous blows. The Naples public prosecutor’s office has now issued an arrest warrant against the deceased’s partner, a 41-year-old Russian, on charges of abuse, reports The Press.

An alleged murder of a woman also shocked Italy at the beginning of the year.

Islanders in Italy shocked: Marta Maria O. is said to have still been alive after her fall

When questioned by the judge, the man admitted to having argued with the 32-year-old a few hours earlier. On the night of July 13-14, he even went out to look for his girlfriend and found her in the middle of the vegetation, still alive.

But instead of rushing to her aid, he said he told her that “she would have to sleep there that night.” According to media reports, however, there is no justified, direct suspicion of femicide. The investigation into the case is still ongoing.

“We are shocked by what happened. We express our condolences to the woman’s family,” quoted The Republic Dionigi Gaudioso, the mayor of Barano d’Ischia.

Deceased was probably abused by her partner for years

Marta Maria O. lived according to The Republic had been living on Ischia with some family members for some time. She was considered mentally vulnerable and was being treated at a mental health center. During the relationship, according to the reconstruction of the investigation, her partner had repeatedly attacked her, threatened her and restricted her most basic freedoms, including contact with her family.

Neighbors described the two to the Italian daily newspaper as a “noisy couple.” In July 2022, the 32-year-old had to be treated at the Rizzoli Hospital in Lacco Ameno after being punched in the face. A short time later, she suffered second-degree burns.

The murder of the young student Giulia Cecchettin prompted many people to demonstrate against the increasing violence against women. But violence against women is also increasing in Germany. According to Federal Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus, more than 700 people in Germany suffer domestic violence every day. “Every other day a woman dies as a result of domestic violence.” The Federal Criminal Police Office’s “Domestic Violence” situation report shows that the number of reported cases increased in the past year 2023. (vw)