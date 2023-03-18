Home page World

Before you get a tattoo, you should be very sure. The bitter experience when the result is not as imagined is now shared by a woman on TikTok.

Munich – More and more people in Germany are getting tattooed. According to numbers of Opinion research institute YouGov every fifth adult in Germany has a tattoo (as of 2022). And at least 27 percent of those surveyed stated that they found the sight of the body art “very beautiful” or “beautiful”. At the same time, some also regret having something pierced under their skin. Seven percent of those surveyed even want to have their tattoo removed. A candidate who could belong to this seven percent is the TikTokerin with the user name “spaceatmidnight”. Her black tattooed neck even plunged the young woman into a deep personal crisis.

TikTok videos show tattoo changing ‘shape of face’

The videos of TikTokerin are hard to bear. Her sight is heartbreaking – tears are in her eyes. Nevertheless, a total of 5.3 million people have already watched the clip, which they captioned simply with the words “Please tell me good news, I need it”. The young woman reports that she had her neck tattooed black at the tattoo artist the day before. The tattoo is still very “fresh and healing”. However, she is anything but happy with the result, she is in an “identity crisis”.

Although she had previously tested it with a felt-tip pen, but now that the paint is under the skin, it looks different than she had imagined. The problem: The line sits “above the jawbone and not below it”. This changes the entire “shape of her face”. Her desperation is palpable, with a trembling voice she asks the community for solutions.

Her neck is tattooed completely in black – but she had imagined the result differently. © Screenshot/TikTok/spaceatmidnight

Black tattooed neck: woman doesn’t want the artist to be hated

In other videos, she explains that she is gradually getting used to the tattoo and is “working on her self-confidence”. Under no circumstances did she want her tattoo artist to be hated, because she couldn’t do anything about the result. Meanwhile, TikTok users are showing compassion. Some write: “I’m really sorry for her poor ones”, “wait until it heals, I think it looks ‘badass'” or “I’m sure you’ll love it once you get used to it “. Others are less squeamish and write tough: “You should think about it beforehand” or “Yeah, I would say the thing worked”.

In extreme emergencies, you still have the tattoo removed. This procedure is not only expensive and lengthy, but also painful. Last let Remove a tattoo from Amira Pocher and shared her experiences on social media.