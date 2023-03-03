Home page World

From: Franziska Schuster

Natural Beauty or Fake? A woman on TikTok criticizes that beauty filters are looking more and more realistic. © Screenshot BW24/TikTok/sogehtonlinedating

Curled eyelashes and flawless skin: Thanks to filters, every photo looks perfect. In a TikTok video, a woman shows how disturbingly real some filters are.

Stuttgart – Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so they say. However, the internet has become a major contributor to what is considered beautiful. The possibilities of image processing are inexhaustible. Perfectly curved eyelashes, a narrow nose or full lips. With the right beauty filter, any alleged blemish can be erased. On social media, filters are used for photos, videos and stories. On Instagram, TikTok and Co., perfectly styled and flawless faces smile at you.

Many influencers also spread a mindset that suggests to other users that you should always be happy. This pressure to always think positively has developed into a phenomenon that Extremely harmful to the psyche of users: “Toxic Positivity” (in English: toxic positivity). The aforementioned beauty filters can also have a similarly harmful effect. In the meantime, however, these are hardly recognizable as such. A TikTok video now shows that they look incredibly real. A woman films herself with the “Bold Glamor” filter and is speechless. “Why are there such filters at all?” She writes angrily to the video.

TikTokerin criticizes unrealistic beauty filters: “Stop comparing yourself to them”

“Honestly, this filter is absolutely sick. It looks so unbelievably real,” begins “sogehtonlinedating” her video. The eyebrows are perfectly plucked, the skin, eyeshadow and make-up are flawless. But the TikToker doesn’t like the “Bold Glamor” filter at all. “Nobody looks like that,” she says. “It’s just sick.” She asks her followers not to use the filter in the future and appeals: “Stop comparing yourself to it. Because that’s not real.”

Shortly thereafter, the TikTokerin shows up without a filter, without any false make-up and much paler. She had previously noted that she was home sick. “That’s the reality. The other is just sick.” Experts also warn of the so-called “Blackout Challenge” on TikTok, in which children and young people choke themselves to the point of unconsciousness while filming. The dangerous trend even claimed one fatality.

She seems to have hit a nerve with her video. The post has more than 3,000 comments (as of March 3, 2023). Many agree that such filters go too far. “I mean, you look good without it. But the difference this time is huge,” writes one user. Another agrees: “Like night and day difference. It’s awesome, the filter.”

“Can’t see any filters”: Users praise the video and message

Many comments praise the video and its message behind it. “Unfortunately, we girls all measure ourselves against ideals of beauty. We lack self-confidence on social media. Thanks!” Another wrote: “Thank you for this video. I can’t and don’t want to see filters and fake pictures/videos anymore.” Others don’t find it reprehensible to use the filter. “There are filters that many use that look far more unrealistic, there wasn’t such a hype about it,” comments one user. “This one looks well made up.”

That some TikTok trends are also quite a ASMR videos show that it can have a positive effect on the psyche. For example, protagonists film themselves making soothing noises.