Ciudad Juarez.- A woman was shot dead in a vacant lot in the southwestern part of the city, officials from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) reported this morning.

A citizen report mobilized police to a vacant lot located on Islas Marías and Privada Puerto Rico streets in the Plutarco Elías Calles neighborhood, where they found the lifeless body of a young woman, who had been shot in the head.

A municipal police commander said that she was apparently taken to that site to be executed during the early morning hours.

The preventive officers notified the State Investigation Agency (AEI) who notified the agents belonging to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Women (FEM).

There are already 65 people killed during the month of August, six women and a child of just one year old among the victims, according to the official count of the FGE