Iran Human Rights (IHR), a Norway-based organization, reported this Wednesday that a woman was hanged in the country after being found guilty of the murder of her husband, who she had to marry as a child.

Samira Sabzian, detained for ten years, was executed at dawn in Ghezel Hesar prison, near Tehran, IHR.

The relatives of the executed woman reported that she suffered domestic violence at the hands of her husband. She was arrested at age 19 for the man's murder and sentenced to death a decade ago.

Since then, nothing was known about her until a meeting she managed to hold in prison in early 2023.

🚨THE FASCIST REGIME IN IRAN EXECUTED #SAMIRASABZIAN THIS MORNING WITH THE WHOLE WORLD AS WITNESSES. SAMIRA WAS A VICTIM OF YEARS OF GENDER APARTHEID, CHILD MARRIAGE. AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, AND TODAY SHE FELL VICTIM TO THE REGIME'S KILLING MACHINE. A REGIME THAT YOU HAVE SUSTAINED… pic.twitter.com/jOiXYKu4d6 — فوژان (@Foujanr) December 20, 2023

Samira Sabzian, 29, was the mother of two children, whom he had not seen during his entire prison period.

The IHR organization, like the British government, described this case as that of a woman who was a victim of child marriage and domestic violence.

“Samira was a victim for years of gender apartheid, child marriage and domestic violence, and today she is a victim of the regime's corrupt and incompetent death machine,” said Mahmood Amiry Moghaddam, director of IHR.

🧵Amnesty International is horrified by reports of the chilling execution this morning in Iran of Samira Sabzian Fard, a mother of two children who was subjected to a forced and early marriage as a child. 1/7 pic.twitter.com/LGAp75zRwq — Amnesty Iran (@AmnestyIran) December 20, 2023

The international community asked Iran not to carry out the execution, denouncing a “horrible wave of state-sanctioned murders.”

This year has been one of the periods in which the most executions have been recorded in Iran, with at least 115 people executed only in the month of November, according to information from Amnesty International.

In 2023, 18 women, including Sabzian, were executed in Iran.

