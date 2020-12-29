Amravati: A woman from Britain to Andhra Pradesh’s Rajamahendravaram has been found infected with a new strain of corona. The woman, who came to India from Britain on December 21, left New Delhi to dodge the authorities and she reached Andhra Pradesh by train. The authorities caught him at Rajamahendravaram and admitted the woman and her son to the hospital.

Kovid-19 of eight passengers traveling in the same coach of AC coach of Andhra Pradesh Express were examined but none of the infections were confirmed. After reaching Visakhapatnam, these passengers were investigated.

Anglo-Indian women belonging to Rajahmundry, who returned from UK, then escaped the isolation center in Delhi & reached AP in a special train, turned out to be infected with new UK strain virus. There’s no spread of UK strain in AP from her: Health Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh – ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

State Health Commissioner Katmaneni Bhaskar, citing a report from Hyderabad’s Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), said the infection was confirmed in 12 travelers returned from the UK and of these only women were infected with the new type of virus. Has gone.

Bhaskar said, “The woman’s son was not infected. The infection has not been confirmed even in the person in contact with the woman. “The Health Commissioner said,” The new type of corona virus infection has not spread in the state. We are constantly monitoring the situation and there is nothing to panic. I appeal people not to heed the rumors. ”

Bhaskar said that 1432 people had come to the state from Britain in recent days and 1406 of them have been traced. He said, “We have sent all the samples to CCMB in Hyderabad for genome screening. We are waiting for the results of 23 samples. ”

