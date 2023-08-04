A woman escaped from a man who was keeping her locked in a makeshift cell made of cement blocks, inside a house in southern Oregon, United States.

As reviewed Blue Radiothe woman, whose identity is kept confidential, was able to flee in a brave and desperate act of a man who was identified as Negasi Zuberi, 29.

(You can read: LIVE: Strong security measures around the court where Trump will appear)

According to information from the authorities, Zuberi posed as an undercover police officer to kidnap the woman in Seattle. After a long drive to her house in Klamath Falls, he locked her in the concrete cell with a metal barred door. In that place, the woman was carnally accessed by the subject.

However, the woman set out to escape that torment. With her bare hands she pounded on the door over and over until her knuckles bled, but she was able to open a small opening through which she finally escaped.

The woman took Zuberi’s gun and fled the house, leaving trails of blood in her path. The victim scaled a wooden fence to call for help from a passing driver, who immediately alerted authorities.

Zuberi was stopped the next day in a Walmart parking lot in Reno, Nevada, where he tried to resist but eventually gave up.

(We recommend: Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, separates after 18 years of marriage)

Authorities revealed that Zuberi faces federal charges, which include interstate kidnapping, and is linked to sexual assaults in at least four different states. The other victims are being sought while investigations continue.

The aforementioned outlet pointed out that the FBI, along with other agencies, are investigating the life of Zuberi, who has lived under various names and has been in different states since 2016. It is believed that there may be more victims who have not yet testified.

More news

The British school where children decide the rules and what they want to learn

Tragic traffic accident in western Mexico leaves 15 people dead

Deforestation falls in the Brazilian Amazon: it is the lowest in four years

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL