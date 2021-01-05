A resident of the city of Sheffield in England, dying from the coronavirus, survived thanks to an experimental drug and went on the mend. This was reported by Yorkshire Live.

Claire Haythorn, 45, fell ill in early November, fell into a coma for several weeks, and at some point, doctors said she had only three days to live.

On December 3, they decided to inject her with the experimental drug Anakinra, which is commonly used to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

On December 8, the woman began to recover sharply, the relatives said, and by December 11 she began to react to her name, move her hand, after which she gradually and finally came out of the coma.

How exactly the drug affected Haythorn’s body is unknown. The doctors who treated the Englishwoman called the incident a “Christmas miracle.”

Earlier, another resident of England said that after suffering a coronavirus, any food she smells like rot, and she cannot eat normally. The woman can still eat cheese and fish, as well as shrimp avocado. But she worries that these dishes will soon bore her. She said that she lost three kilograms because she could not eat her favorite food.