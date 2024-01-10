Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

An undertaker was left with his hearse lying in the snow. Meanwhile, mourners waited for a body that never arrived.

Bergamo – After a tragic accident on Lake Como in Italy, a 56-year-old woman was to be buried in a cemetery on the border with Milan. But things turned out differently, as several Italian media reports. The mourners waited in vain for the hearse, which was stuck in the snow on a mountain east of the Alps at the time of the funeral.

Undertaker gets stuck in the snow with his body – and almost freezes to death himself

The undertaker was expected by several mourners at a church in Milan. According to the Italian news portal Corriere della Sera got lost this one due to the bad weather between Valtellina and Val Brembana. The 37-year-old driver did not take the motorway from Lake Como to Milan, but is said to have driven through the Dordona Pass through the Valtellina mountains. The gravel road is usually closed in winter as it is difficult to drive even in summer. The vehicle failed at an altitude of around 2,000 meters. In addition, the undertaker had no cell phone reception.

In desperation, the driver got out and trudged through the snow for almost ten kilometers until he reached a hut, like this Corriere della Sera. From there, the Italian was able to alert the mountain rescue service, who arrived with snowmobiles. The rescue workers found the man with severe hypothermia. He is now in the hospital. His condition is stable.

Another Italian news portal reports that the undertaker was not lost. Instead, he took this route to visit his parents on the way to Milan. They then alerted the emergency services after their son had not arrived and could no longer be reached Tgcom24.

Body handed over but burial postponed

Family and friends of the 56-year-old deceased reacted angrily: “The church was full, but the coffin never arrived,” complained one of the relatives Corriere della Sera. “It is absurd not to have been informed.” The funeral has been postponed for the time being due to the incident. The body has now been handed over.

The woman's death had shocked the region a few days earlier. On January 2nd, the 56-year-old accidentally rolled her car from a parking lot over a slope and fell into Italy's Lake Como. The husband and another relative were also on board. Both survived but are currently in critical condition.

Lake Como is one of the most popular travel destinations in the region, including among holidaymakers from Germany. The Italian lake is considered particularly glamorous, with numerous villas adorning the shore. Megastar George Clooney also owns a property there. Curious: A few days after the accident, another accident occurred at the same location: on January 6th, two people fell into Lake Como – also by car – and died. How the accident occurred has not yet been clarified. (cln)