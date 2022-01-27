Home page world

Police were able to bring a 73-year-old missing woman home safely. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

A woman from Raunheim (Groß-Gerau district) did not return from a walk. A passer-by gave the police a crucial tip.

+++ 10:00 p.m.: The 73-year-old missing woman from Raunheim (Groß-Gerau district) has been found again, the police announced on Thursday (01/27/2022). She was found safe and sound in Rüsselsheim on Thursday evening, according to a statement.

Fortunately, the missing person, who had not returned from a walk the day before, was noticed by a passer-by. He called the police and stayed with the 73-year-old until the officers arrived. The woman, who was not injured on the outside, was then handed over to her daughter’s care.

Woman does not return from a walk: Mantrailer dogs in action

First report from Thursday, January 27th, 2022, 4.30 p.m.: Raunheim – The 73-year-old woman from Raunheim (Groß-Gerau district) has been missing since Wednesday afternoon (01/26/2022). According to the police, the woman has not returned from a walk. Since then there has been no trace of her.

The woman from Raunheim went for a walk around 2 p.m. on Heinrichstrasse in Raunheim. The police continued to search for the woman with mantrailer dogs during the course of Thursday (01/27/2022), but without success. The 73-year-old may have boarded a train in an unknown direction at Raunheim station.

Missing: the police published a description of the 73-year-old from Raunheim (Groß-Gerau district)

The police describe the missing person as follows:

1.65 to 1.70 meters tall.

gray shoulder-length hair and

presumably wearing a black and white bobble hat, a dark brown jacket with a fur collar and black trousers

The police in Rüsselsheim (Gross-Gerau district) will receive information about the whereabouts of the missing person on 06142/6960. (esa)

