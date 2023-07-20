Sky News: Ghost husband cheated on wife with Marilyn Monroe and forced her to divorce him

A British woman who claimed to have married a ghost named Eduardo divorced him less than a year after the wedding. About it informs sky news.

38-year-old singer Rocker Brocard claims that her husband forced her to leave him because he became aggressive and stopped being faithful to her. One of the main reasons for the divorce was her husband’s passion for the legendary Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe. The spirit of the actress was allegedly present at the couple’s wedding ceremony along with other celebrities. According to Brocard, already at the wedding and during the honeymoon on Barry Island, Eduardo began to behave defiantly and constantly said how sexy Monroe was. Recently, Eduardo began to disappear often, and when he returned after several days of absence, according to his wife, he smelled of Chanel No.5 perfume – Monroe’s favorite perfume.

When betrayal became impossible to ignore, Brokard tried to defend their marriage, but she did not meet understanding from her disembodied husband. In an attempt to save the relationship, the woman even arranged a joint psychotherapy session through a medium. However, in the end, Brocard came to the conclusion that the ghost did not want to change and talked to him about a divorce. After that, Brocard began to have “strange and very dark thoughts.” In addition, she began to hear children’s cries at night. The woman believes that this is how her husband punished her for wanting to leave.

In the end, the woman decided to perform an exorcism and break up with Eduardo. She performed a divorce exorcism in the same abandoned chapel where she married a ghost on Halloween in 2022, and then wrote the song Just Another Anthem about this event.

Rocker Brocard announced a relationship with a spirit named Eduardo in the fall of 2021. The life of Eduardo, who was a soldier in the Victorian era, was allegedly cut short at 35 after falling into a well. The ghost appeared to an Englishwoman one evening during a thunderstorm, when she was lying in bed and could not sleep after a quarrel with a friend. From then on, Eduardo began to visit Brocard regularly, and over time, they began an affair. The British woman said that a temperamental lover sometimes communicates with her with the help of flickering candles.

Earlier it was reported about a woman from the UK who married a blanket. The Briton described her relationship with the blanket not as passionate love, but as a great friendship.