At a train station in Ukraine, a woman noticed three lonely puppies. Completely unprotected, they run along the tracks. The woman turns to animal welfare.

Ukraine – small, clumsy and extremely cute. But also all alone and in great danger. That goes for three young ones Puppieswho have favourited a woman at one railway station in the Ukraine discovered. The attentive woman watched the dogs as they stray awkwardly along the tracks. After seeing the four-legged friends repeatedly within a week, she turned to them with concern Animal rights activists from “Love Furry Friends – Rescue Channel”.

After the worried woman called, two animal rights activists immediately went to look after the three cute strays. The women have now published a moving, almost ten-minute length of their commitment Video on their Youtube channel. First of all, it becomes clear what a great danger the Puppies were probably exposed. The trains rolled by every minute with a great deal of noise. The two helpers first had to let a train pass before they could cross the tracks and search for the Dogs could record.

Estimated number of stray dogs in Ukraine 50,000 animals Estimated number of stray cats in Ukraine several million animals Source: vier-pfoten.ch

Three puppies in great danger – animal rights activists film the rescue operation at the train station

It wasn’t long before they saw the three little ones dogs had found. Between the undergrowth and rubbish they had Puppies entrenched. There was no trace of the mother. When the two women unpacked water and dog food, two of the three cute pounced on Strays directly on the bowl and ate whatever it takes. The third person in the group probably had no appetite and did not trust the women. In fear he fled into the bushes.

After some effort, the two animal rights activists also had the third Puppies collected and loaded into her car. The three of them drove straight away dogs to a vet. There it was found that there were two females and one male.

Thanks to an attentive woman: puppies are nursed and washed at the vet

After a thorough examination, all three had to Puppies Worms and fleas are removed. They were then checked for viruses and vaccinated accordingly. Finally, an extensive cleaning was on the program. The cute dogs endured all of this. Everything was taken from the camera Animal rights activists held.

The YouTube video of the animal rights activists shows how the puppies are examined, washed and nursed up at the vet. © © Screenshot Youtube / Love Furry Friends – Rescue Channel

First to the vet, then to the animal shelter: only the dog Lola is waiting for a new home

After the full veterinary procedure, they became completely exhausted Puppies to a animal shelter brought. Like the “Love Furry Friends” in hers Video report, two of the three have dogs but already found a new home. Only female “Lola” is still waiting for a new family. So the story about the three four-legged friends still has a happy ending. Thanks to the attentive woman who took care of the three little ones Strays* discovered at the train station. (Yannick Little) * fnp.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital network.