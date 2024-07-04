Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

In recent years, images of Nosferatu spiders have been appearing more and more frequently. Many people find them disgusting, while others find them beautiful.

Hanau – If you don’t like spiders, you should avoid pictures of the Nosferatu spider. This specimen is characterized by its size and the characteristic markings on its front body, which gave it its name.

Nosferatu spider spreads in Germany – and lands on Facebook

Until 20 years ago, the Nosferatu spider lived only in the Mediterranean region, writes the Nature Conservation Association of North Rhine-Westphalia (NABU) on its website. Over the years, however, the spider has moved further north and is now found in large numbers throughout Germany. Although almost all spiders are poisonous and use their poison when hunting, the Nosferatu spider has a peculiarity: it can penetrate human skin. In general, it is not dangerous for humans – but for many it is unsightly.

This opinion was shared by a user on Facebook who posted a specimen he found on the social media. Dr. Mark Benecke is a biologist who Facebook among other things, shows curious finds from his over 500,000 followers. “Dear Dr. Benecke, I had a surprise visit today from a rather large specimen (I strongly suspect) of a Nosferatu spider,” wrote a woman from Hanau the biologist.

Facebook users report frequent sightings of the Nosferatu spider

Although the woman from Hanau took a photo of the specimen she found, she had to admit one thing: “I’m really not a big fan of spiders, but after a brief panic attack I found the little creature super fascinating and somehow beautiful.” The reactions to the Facebook post were very varied. In addition to a lot of likes, some users were also shocked, others couldn’t find the spider attractive.

“When I see a spider, I always have to cry. No, that’s not for me,” commented one user. Another user, however, found that the Nosferatu spider “is extremely beautiful. I have a few spiders in the house in winter, they’re great fly catchers. I love these animals, in summer I take them outside.” Another woman from Hanau said she had also just had one of the Nosferatu spiders on her balcony: “I just blew it down,” she wrote. (rd)