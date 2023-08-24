In the US, a woman found in the yard a creature similar to Chupacabra

A resident of the American town of Hill Country, Texas, found a “chupacabra” in the yard of her house and puzzled netizens and experts. About it informs Kens 5.

Tina Kalig said she looked out the window and noticed a Chupacabra-like creature walking around her yard. In a yellowish-brown animal the size of a large dog were long tail and very large pointed ears. The creature walked across the yard, stopped at a bush to feast on the berries that had fallen from it, and then disappeared into the thickets.

The woman managed to take a picture of the animal and posted pictures on the Nextdoor social network, designed to communicate with neighbors. More than 100 local residents speculated what kind of creature made its way into Kalig’s yard.

Some believed that the unidentified creature was a cougar, which, according to local legend, sometimes appears in the vicinity of the town. No one has yet been able to photograph the cougar, authorities say.

Currently, the head of the local municipal administration is trying to find out what kind of creature Kalig saw. Pictures of the animal were transferred to the zoo in the city of San Antonio. According to the zoo staff, the creature looks like a coyote or a dog with a skin disease.

The Chupacabra is part of modern American folklore. The creature is believed to have large fangs and glowing red eyes. It has previously been seen in Puerto Rico, Mexico, and other parts of Central and South America and the southern United States.

Earlier it was reported that the mythical Chupacabra hit the lens of a drone on a field in Bolivia. The mysterious creature, which allegedly sucked blood from animals, was filmed after it killed several heads of cattle.