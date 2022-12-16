UPI: woman hears strange noises and discovers bear den behind her house

A resident of the American city of Asheville, North Carolina, heard strange sounds that came from the street, and found a bear den near her house. About it informs news agency UPI.

Casey Vandergrift contacted Help Asheville Bear, a bear conservation organization, who said she suspected the animal was on her property. The head of the organization, Jody Williams, came to the American woman’s house and was very surprised to find a bear den in the thickets behind the house. There was a female baribal in the lair.

The woman agreed not to expel the bear from her territory, and experts will monitor the den to find out if the uninvited guest will give birth to cubs in January.

Baribal, or black bear, is the most common bear species in North America. An adult male reaches a length of up to two meters and weighs up to 360 kilograms. Representatives of this species very rarely attack people. In North America, attacks by black bears end in the death of a person no more than once a year. Saskatchewan has not seen such cases since 1983.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the US state of California complained all winter about sounds coming from under the house. In the spring, she discovered that they were published by a family of five bears.