The woman from Hanau who has been missing since February 5, 2021 is dead. According to the police, she was found in the Main near Frankfurt. The case is a mystery.

According to police in Hanau the woman was dead in the Main at Frankfurt found.

Update from Wednesday, March 17th, 2021, 2:15 p.m .: A 41-year-old woman from Hanau did not show up to a meeting with a woman and has since disappeared without a trace. Now the police have made a sad report. The woman who has been missing since February 5, 2021 is dead Frankfurt found dead, said the police. According to the current state of investigation, it rules out an accident and a criminal offense.

Update from Monday, March 8th, 2021, 2.45 p.m .: The criminal police in Hanau keep looking for the missed Woman from Hanau. The 41-year-old did not show up at a meeting with a friend on Saturday (February 6th, 2021) and has since disappeared without a trace. The evening before the woman from Hanau disappeared, the two had exchanged several text messages.

The neighbors of the missing found their handbag on February 6 in Salisweg in Hanau. In the pocket of the Missing was also her cell phone. However, no indications of their whereabouts were found. Even four weeks after her disappearance, the police have no clues as to where the woman could be, the police said when asked. The officers continue to ask witnesses for assistance. Hints The whereabouts of the 41-year-olds can be submitted under the telephone number 06181 / 100-123 and at any other police station.

Missing woman from Hanau: criminal investigation investigated

Update from Wednesday, 02/17/2021, 11:48 a.m .: About a week and a half after she disappears, she is 41 years old from Hanau still missing. The police are still groping in the dark. The investigations have so far not shown any promising leads, the investigators said on request. Therefore, the criminal police in Hanau asks again for information. Anyone who has information on Missing or has seen her since Saturday (February 6th, 2021) should contact the criminal police in Hanau or report to any other police station.

First report from Monday, February 8th, 2021: Hanau – The criminal police are looking for a woman Hanau. The 41-year-old has been going since Saturday, February 6th missing and the Kripo asks for help from the population.

On February 5th, shortly before midnight, the Missing out Hanau still in contact with a friend. They wrote each other short messages and arranged to meet for the next day. But the meeting on Saturday, February 6th, didn’t come because the missed The woman did not stay in her apartment in Salisweg Hanau on. The girlfriend with the Missing had an appointment, could not reach them and called the criminal investigation department.

The Criminal police started the investigation and is now looking for the missed 41-year-olds Hanau. In doing so, she does not rule out the fact that the 41-year-old woman is in a helpless situation and is in urgent need of medical help. The police provided more information about the state of health of the Missing Not.

Missing woman from Hanau: residents find a handbag

Neighbors of the woman Hanau found her handbag on February 6th in Salisweg, which also contained her mobile phone. Notes on the whereabouts of the Missing but were not found. The criminal police asked the population for information on the whereabouts of the woman Hanau. Anyone who has information on Missing or has seen her since Saturday (February 6th), please contact the criminal investigation department at 06181 100-123 Hanau or report to any other police station.

The police are also asking for support in the case of a missing man from Rödermark. The 43-year-old from Rödermark has been there since the end of May last year missing. A man from the Main-Kinzig district is suspected of having murdered a missing 39-year-old from Hanau. The case has been preoccupying the authorities since 2016.