Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

Press Split

Emergency services are searching for the missing Helga W. in Grünau im Almtal (Austria). She disappeared during a hike. (right symbolic image) © Montage: LPD Oberösterreich/dpa

While on a hike, her husband suddenly loses sight of Helga W. – she never shows up again. The police are searching the area in Austria with several officers.

Grünau im Almtal – In the Austrian Alps, the search for a 64-year-old woman who disappeared without a trace during a hike is currently being stepped up. As the Upper Austrian State Police Directorate announced in a Press release informed, the search for hiker Helga W. in the area of ​​Grünau im Almtal has been in full swing since Sunday evening (30 June).

The woman and her husband (62) set off from the Almtalerhaus towards the Welser Hütte at around 11 a.m. The 62-year-old had a faster hiking pace, which is why he didn’t see his wife after a short time. “I lost sight of my wife after just a few minutes,” he said, according to Krone.at.

Big search in the Alps: Helga W. disappeared while hiking in Austria

The man climbed up to the hut alone and waited there for his wife. However, she did not show up until the afternoon. The 62-year-old then made his way back down into the valley to look for his wife – but in vain. Her cell phone was switched off and she could not be reached.

He therefore made an emergency call to the mountain rescue service, which immediately began a large-scale search operation. A sniffer dog barked once and indicated a direction, but “the area is extensive,” Dieter Auinger from the Grünau mountain rescue service told the newspaper. In the evening, the weather suddenly changed and it rained heavily. This made the further search for Helga W. more difficult.

Drones, helicopters, sniffer dogs and boats search for missing Helga W. in Grünau

On Tuesday, around 50 emergency personnel have been involved in the search since 7 a.m., a police spokeswoman at IPPEN.MEDIA says. Drones, helicopters, police dogs and fire boats are currently in use, searching a nearby lake. However, there is no concrete lead.

According to the police, the hiker was wearing almost the same clothes as in the photo, except for the T-shirt. She was also wearing a blue sun hat. Witnesses who saw the woman are asked to contact the police on +43 59133 4100.

There is currently a major search underway in Tenerife for the missing teenager Jay Slater. He wanted to walk alone from a festival to his accommodation, but never got there. (asc)