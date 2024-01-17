Tragedy in Scauri, wife and husband died a few minutes apart from each other: he couldn't handle it when he learned of the woman's death

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred on Tuesday 16 January in the city of Scauri. Wife and husband they died a few minutes apart from each other, she died of a heart attack, he of an illness when he learned of the woman's disappearance.

The entire community is currently shocked by this serious and heartbreaking loss, which no one would have ever wanted imagine. The two left behind two children, of 24 and 26 years oldthe latter was supposed to discuss hers today thesis.

Maria Giovanna Lionello, he was 59 years old and had been working for years as a support teacher at the Angelo Celletti Hotel Institute in Formia. Her husband, on the other hand, was 64 years old and his name was Carmelo Martinoli, who had recently retired.

Everything for them was proceeding normally. The woman had gone to Work and after attending the teachers' college, she returned home, as her own usual.

He was doing all the chores domestic. When suddenly, she collapsed to the ground. She most likely she had a cardiovascular arrest. The family members soon realized the seriousness of the incident.

For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of health workers. The latter arrived in the family home and tried to do the possiblebut in the end they had no choice but to give up and thus ascertain his death.

Wife and husband died within minutes: the man's illness

Carmelo Martinelli in the commotion of what was going on in the house and when he learned of his wife's disappearance, he didn't straight. For the pain, he also had a illness sudden.

The man also collapsed to the ground and the doctors were unable to do nothing. The police intervened on site and, after speaking with the doctors, decided to return the bodies to their children, as their deaths appear to have occurred for natural causes.

Maria Giovanna and Carmelo had spent many years of their lives together, after having given birth to two children. He had been suffering from problems for a long time cardiac. The couple's eldest daughter was due today graduatebut instead now has to organize both parents' funerals.