Margherita Lega, mother of two children 5 and 7 years old, died after falling from a cable car in the region of Anzasca Valley, Italy. The accident occurred on Thursday, July 4 at 11am. while Lega, 41 years old and originally from Trentino, was on vacation with his family.

The tragedy took place in front of her husband and two children, who witnessed the entire event.

Lega was loading luggage onto a small cable car used to transport objects instead of people. While performing this task, her clothes got caught in the cable car mechanism. In an unfortunate turn of events, the cable car was suddenly activated, dragging her over the edge of a cliff. Lega tried to hold on, but eventually could not maintain her grip and fell from a height of approximately 150 meters (492 feet).

Immediately after the incident, a complex rescue operation to locate and recover Lega’s body. Technicians from the Piedmont Alpine and Speleological Rescue team descended from a helicopter and continued the search. ground search. Rope maneuvers were necessary due to the terrain rocky and irregular area. Rescuers from the Guardia di Finanza also participated in the operation, and Lega’s body was finally recovered by a fire helicopter.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, they were unable to do anything more. that confirm the death of Lega on the spot. The mayor of Calasca Castiglione, Silvia Tipaldi, expressed his condolences to the family and assured that a full investigation into the accident is underway. “We are shocked and awaiting the investigations to have more information about what unfortunately turned out to be a tragedy,” he said.

The mayor also added: “The cable car documentation was regularly submitted to the municipality. For this reason, the authorities are currently They believe the death was accidental.”he concluded.

Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident to determine what went wrong. Inspections are currently underway at the facility to obtain further information.

The family is receiving Psychological Support to cope with the traumatic experience. Local authorities have offered their full support to the family during this difficult time.

