A 30-year-old German woman died last night on board a Spanish Air Force helicopter in which she was being evacuated to a hospital in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria after being attacked by a shark in the Atlantic, 514 kilometres from the Canary Islands, Salvamento Marítimo confirmed to EFE. The events, reported by the newspaper atlanticohoy.com, occurred shortly before 4:00 p.m. (Canary Islands time) on the high seas, some 180 kilometres west of the city of Dakhla (Sahara). The crew of the pleasure boat she was travelling on, the British catamaran Dalliance Chichester, He asked for help at around 3:55 p.m. from the Spanish Maritime Rescue Service, which shares international rescue responsibilities in that area with the Moroccan Navy.

The rescue service also contacted the control centre of its counterpart service in Rabat, which requested that the emergency be taken over by Spain, because it had no resources in the area. The Maritime Rescue Service immediately issued an alert to all ships near the catamaran, one of which approached and was able to offer medicine to its crew. A helicopter from the Search and Rescue Service (SAR) of the Air Force arrived from Gran Canaria, which took the woman on board at around 8:05 p.m., the sources said. The woman, who had lost a leg in the shark attack, went into cardiorespiratory arrest during the flight and arrived dead at the Doctor Negrín Hospital in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The catamaran he was travelling on had left the port of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on 14 September heading south, according to the route recorded by maritime traffic monitoring navigators such as marinetraffic.com or vesselfinder.com. According to the international register of incidents with sharks kept by the Florida Museum of Natural History (USA), throughout history there is only evidence of six confirmed incidents with sharks in the Canary Islands and one more probable one. None of them was fatal. In the place where the incident occurred on Monday and its surroundings, no previous incident has been documented. The closest one, apart from those in the Canary Islands, was reported in the African archipelago of Cape Verde.